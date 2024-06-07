Rite NOW Home Services launches with a legacy of trust

Jared Strittmatter and Casey Sprabary wouldn’t blame you if this is the first time you’ve heard about Rite NOW Home Services. After all, they just started helping local families with their heating and cooling needs in April, and even with another hot summer officially here and phones ringing off the hook, it’ll take time to get the word out that there’s a new HVAC pro in town. That said, don’t mistake the freshly wrapped service trucks, new uniforms, and shiny tools for a lack of experience.

The Rite NOW team is no stranger to each other or providing unrivaled comfort year-round. In fact, their trusted technicians have quite an unbreakable bond that can only be outmatched by their staggering 60 years of combined industry experience and knowledge.

Naturally, the real winners are the customers who continue trusting them and their rich legacy.

“I grew up in this industry and learned everything from my family,” Strittmatter said. He’s a third-generation contractor and first-generation college student whose grandfather previously started and operated another family-run company in Denton County more than 40 years ago. “We’ve created a culture of honesty and trust that starts by putting the customer first.”

Casey agreed. She is Rite NOW’s operations manager and a family relative.

“While the business is new, the people running it are far from it,” Casey said. “We love working with each other, and when it came time to start something new, we said, ‘Let’s build something amazing.’”

Rite NOW Home Services is a trusted partner for residential air conditioning and heating service, maintenance, and installation. They also recently added a master plumber to help with everything from leaky faucets and fixture replacements to busted pipes, water heaters, and more. They pride themselves on honesty, kindness, and going above and beyond the call of duty.

“All we are thinking about is how we can make our employees’ lives and customers’ lives better,” Casey said. “We offer discounts to veterans, first responders, teachers, and more, and when our team isn’t busy working, we volunteer our time in the community. It was never about the money for us. It’s about being happy and providing old-school service.”

To schedule an appointment with Rite NOW Home Services, please call 469-625-4452 or visit callritenow.com.

(Sponsored content)