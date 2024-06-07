Saturday, June 8, 2024
Local Experts

Powering your home with green: Embracing energy efficiency and solar power in Dallas

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
Living in the vibrant DFW Metroplex, we’re well-acquainted with the scorching Texas summers and chilly winters. The constant demand for indoor climate control can put a strain on your wallet and the environment. Fortunately, there’s a solution: embracing energy-efficient upgrades and harnessing the power of the sun.

Upgrading your home’s heating and air conditioning system to an energy-efficient model can significantly reduce your energy consumption. Texas homeowners face a significant energy burden, with HVAC systems using up to 50% of their total energy consumption. Look for ENERGY STAR certified systems, which can use up to 30% less energy than traditional models. This translates to lower utility bills and a smaller carbon footprint.

Another key step is investing in energy-efficient windows. These windows are designed with low-emissivity (Low-E) coatings that reflect heat, keeping your home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. This reduces reliance on your HVAC system, further lowering energy costs and enhancing comfort.

Taking the leap into solar power is another impactful way to go green. Installing solar panels on your roof allows you to generate your own electricity, reducing your dependence on the grid and potentially reducing your monthly electricity bill. Additionally, solar panels can increase your home’s value and contribute to a cleaner environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

While our company Texas Solar Professional is known across DFW for our top-notch solar installations, we also offer a comprehensive suite of home improvement services. This includes expert heating and air conditioning, window replacement, electrical upgrades, roofing and more!

By incorporating energy-efficient upgrades and a solar system, you can transform your home into a sustainable haven. Enjoy lower energy bills, enhanced comfort, and the satisfaction of knowing you’re contributing to a greener future for North Texas. Reach out to us at (469) 870-1021 or visit texassolar.pro to learn more!

(Sponsored content)

Rite NOW Home Services launches with a legacy of trust
Do dazzling resumes equal the best instructors?
