Local towns to host Memorial Day events

The towns of Bartonville, Flower Mound and Trophy Club are inviting residents to their free Memorial Day events on Monday to honor America’s fallen heroes.

The first event will be held at the Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 West Windsor Drive, at 9 a.m. The ceremony will feature keynote speakers, including local leaders and the U.S. Military, as well as a Color Guard presentation, patriotic music and more.

The town of Trophy Club’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony will take place from 10-11 a.m. at Medlin Cemetery, 1130 Trophy Club Drive, “where the community comes together to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” the town website says. “The Memorial Day Ceremony will include remarks and performances by the Trophy Club Mayor and Council Members, Town Leadership Staff, U.S. Army service member. National Anthem and TAPS to be performed live.”

The Trophy Club event will feature a special tribute in honor of U.S. Navy SEAL Nathan Gage Ingram, a local resident who was lost at sea and ruled dead in January. “In addition to Nathan Ingram’s father, Chet Ingram, and family friend, Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Captain Duncan Smith, speaking during the Memorial Day Ceremony, the Ingram family will share some personal photos with the community of our fallen soldier,” the town’s website says.

Bartonville’s first annual Memorial Day Celebration is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Monday at Bartonville Town Hall, 1941 Jeter Road East, where there will be music, food, games and a bounce house.