Friday, May 24, 2024
Bartonville Police Blotter

We are committed to keeping our community informed and safe, and part of that commitment involves providing accurate and timely information about recent law enforcement activities in our area. This blotter is a comprehensive log of incidents responded to by our department. Please note that the blotter is not a comprehensive list of all police activity, and not all incidents reported will result in criminal charges. The blotter is intended to provide transparency and foster a better understanding between the community and its police force. We believe that an informed community is a safer community.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. FM 407 and Rayzor Road, in reference to a vehicle collision. Upon investigation it appeared a driver of a vehicle struck another vehicle that was doing a U-Turn. The at-fault driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of McMakin Road and E. Jeter Road for running a stop sign. Upon further investigation, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and narcotics were found.

Officers were dispatched to a newly-built construction site in the area of 2700 Kentucky Derby Drive, in reference to a theft of construction materials. An offense report was generated for the theft.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 3400 block of E. FM 407, in reference to a suspicious male subject putting notes on cars in the parking lot. Officers made contact with the male and it was determined he was soliciting his business. The subject was advised of soliciting ordinances.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of James Price Court, in reference to dogs being loose. Officer located the dogs and they were returned home.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Brasher Drive, in reference to a suspicious person. Officer located the individual who was soliciting without a permit. He was advised of soliciting ordinances.

