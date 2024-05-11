News from Double Oak Town Hall — May 2024

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

It is an exciting time in our town! Elections and anniversary celebrations always bring a sense of community spirit. How did the elections go? And the 50th Town Birthday Celebration must have been and will continue to be quite a milestone event.

The Town of Double Oak is a bustling place! It’s great to write about our community’s resilience and vitality. Thriving in today’s economic environment is no small feat, and it speaks volumes about the dedication and hard work of everyone involved.

Here’s to continued success and growth for Double Oak!

The Simple Life – (anonymous author)

Missing Someone – CALL

Want to understand – EXPLAIN

Have Questions – ASK

Don’t Like Something – SAY IT NICELY

Want Something – ASK FOR IT

Stressed – LET IT GO

Love Someone – SAY IT OVER AND OVER AND OVER

Simple as that!

Council Creates Office of Town Administrator

Eileen Kennedy’s retirement provided an opportune moment for the town council to reassess the structure of local governance and make adjustments to better address the evolving needs of the community. The decision to create the office of town administrator reflects a proactive approach to enhancing administrative efficiency and effectiveness.

The need for a town administrator reflects a recognition of the increasing complexity of local government operations and the need for specialized skills to effectively manage them. By amending the Code of Ordinance, the town council is establishing a framework for this new position, giving it the authority to appoint and oversee the town employees.

The role of the town administrator is likely to involve a broader scope of responsibilities compared to those traditionally handled by the town secretary. While the town secretary may have focused primarily on administrative tasks, such as record-keeping and clerical duties, the town administrator will likely be tasked with more strategic and managerial functions, such as overseeing day-to-day operations, implementing policies set by the council, and managing town staff.

This shift underscores the evolving demands placed on local governments and the need for professionals with the expertise to navigate increasingly complex challenges and opportunities. The establishment of the town administrator position demonstrates a proactive approach by the council to adapt to these changes and ensure effective governance for the community. The town administrator’s role is more encompassing with authority. For example, both public works and our police chiefs will now report to the town administrator vs. to the mayor.

The town is taking a thorough and proactive approach to the selection process for the town administrator position. Posting the job on the Texas Municipal League (TML) website and other job boards will help attract a diverse pool of qualified candidates.

Involving key stakeholders such as the mayor, town council members, Lynn Jones, and the Chief of Police in the selection process ensures that various perspectives and needs are considered when evaluating candidates. This collaborative approach can help identify the most suitable candidate who aligns with the town’s vision and objectives.

Setting a target timeline for hiring by July or August demonstrates a sense of urgency while allowing enough time for thorough candidate assessment. However, remaining flexible to expedite the process if the right candidate emerges earlier is a wise approach, ensuring that the town can secure top talent efficiently.

By conducting proper due diligence and involving relevant stakeholders, the town can increase the likelihood of finding a qualified and effective town administrator who will contribute to the continued success and growth of the community.

2023 Annual SLFRF Report Completed

The town council has been diligently managing the town’s allocation of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) and ensuring that they are used effectively for the community’s benefit.

With $761,709.71 awarded in 2022 and $469,735.19 already utilized, the town has made significant progress in leveraging these funds. In 2023 the investments in the sound system upgrades for the park pavilion and the drainage study demonstrate a commitment to enhancing infrastructure and community amenities.

As of now, there’s an outstanding balance of $275K, earmarked for stormwater drainage and road improvements. It’s crucial to adhere to the timeline for obligating and exhausting these funds, with obligations required by the end of 2024 and full expenditure by the end of 2026.

Continued careful planning and strategic allocation of these funds will undoubtedly contribute to the overall betterment of the town and its citizens.

Double Oak Road and Drainage Survey

The TRIPP 2022 bond election included a possible Kings Road project as part of the bond package.

While we do not know when the county will have money available for the project, the Council would like to start collecting feedback from residents so that the town is ready and has a plan when Denton County has funding for the project.

This survey is the first step in hearing from you – it will not be the last step.

Below is the URL for the survey if you want to take it electronically, or it can be found on the town website to download, fill out, and return to town hall: https://form.jotform.com/240943363293055

If you prefer, printed copies will also be available at the town hall for you to fill out there.

Thank you for reading this update and, more importantly, being involved as a citizen in this great town called Double Oak!

To catch all exciting news or updates, including details about our 50th Town Birthday Celebration on May 18th, please visit the Double Oak website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].