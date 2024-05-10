Get inspired at annual garden tour

By Beverly Duncan

Inspiration abounds through self-guided tours of four unique Denton County properties located in Flower Mound and Double Oak, along with the Flower Mound First Baptist Community Garden during the Denton County Master Gardener Association’s 2024 Annual Garden Tour. Here is a preview of what you will experience.

Besides the two large Savannah hollies flanking the front entrance of Hidden Gem in Flower Mound, not a single contractor plant remains! This hidden garden gem has been transformed into a natural gardenscape filled with natives and other sun and shade loving perennials.

At the Double Oak property, aptly named Century Oak, you’ll find a little bit of country nestled in the middle of the town under the outreaching arms of a century old red oak tree. Look closely to learn how the property creates a diverse, active habitat providing food and shelter for pollinators and wildlife.

Possum Creek in Flower Mound flows throughout this stunning 1.25 acre lot surrounded by rock boulders, mature oak, elm and cedar trees. Erosion control and proper drainage are the key to success for this property. Native plants and perennials, including areas for sun and shade, are featured alongside the rambling creek bed.

Shades of Eden and Art features native and adaptive showstoppers in a carefully curated design. Learn about native perennials, understory plantings, a selection of reseeding annuals along with vegetables and mushrooms in a keyhole design. A certified wildlife habitat, this garden features bluebird and owl boxes.

At Flower Mound First Baptist Community Garden, we celebrate the alliance between DCMGA, Christian Community Action and Flower Mound First Baptist along with the surrounding community. The garden donates thousands of pounds of produce yearly to benefit CCA. Learn how a diverse array of vegetables and fruit are grown and donated each week benefitting needy families. A CCA truck will be on site to collect your canned food donations in lieu of an admission fee.

Tickets are on sale now at dcmga.com. The Garden Tour will be held on Mother’s Day Weekend, Saturday, May 11th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine. Advance tickets are $15. Day of tour, $20. Children until 12 are free.

Save the Date for our Fruit and Veggie Show on June 15th. Visit DCMGA.com for more information.

Happy Gardening!