Wednesday, May 1, 2024
City of Highland Village receives national recognition for workplace wellness

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The City of Highland Village recently obtained Platinum level designation by the American Heart Association Workforce Well-being Scorecard program.

The national designation recognizes organizations that foster a culture of health and well-being for their employees. The Workforce Well-being Scorecard measures the extent to which an organization has implemented best practices, as defined through a collaboration of leaders from some of the largest companies in the United States, according to a city news release.

In 2023, 492 organizations completed the Scorecard. Recognition is categorized using four levels, with Platinum being the highest, for scores of 217 or higher. The City of Highland Village achieved a score of 221. Only 8% of organizations achieved this high of a score and Highland Village is the only city receiving the Platinum level designation.

“We are proud to achieve top recognition from the American Heart Association for our wellness initiatives,” said Human Resources Director Kim Lopez. “Our employees are our best asset, and the City will always support the physical and mental well-being of our workforce and their families.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

