Flower Mound splash pad opens

The Heritage Spring Splash Pad at Heritage Park in Flower Mound has opened for the season.

The town of Flower Mound’s Parks and Recreation Department announced that the popular splash pad opened Wednesday and will remain open through Sept. 30. The splash pad is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Another popular local splash pad, Highland Village’s Splash Pad at Doubletree Ranch Park, will open on Memorial Day, according to the city website.