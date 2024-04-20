Cat-tastrophe avoided as kittens rescued from house struck by lightning

A pair of kittens were successfully rescued from a garage in Bartonville on Saturday morning.

Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to a reported house fire due to a lightning strike at a home in the 1000 block of Timberidge just before 9 a.m.

Crews arrived and found a light haze of smoke in the garage, but no other damage, officials said.

During the investigation, two kittens were discovered in the garage. Crews worked diligently to secure the kittens and return them safely back to the homeowner in purr-fect condition.