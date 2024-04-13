Robson Ranch Rambler — April 2024

As Robson Ranch residents, we are mostly over age 55, mostly retired, and mostly in our final “forever home.” Maintaining a keen sense of community among people with so many shared characteristics should just happen. But it takes effort. Many residents are involved in organizing and running over 120 clubs or sports teams that bring us together. That’s not all of it. We have many other activities that bring us together as a community.

We like friendly competitions. Quarterly, the Robson Ranch clubhouse ballroom is alive with up to 300 fun-loving, enthusiastic Trivia players. The fellowship, fun, and team competition atmosphere exemplify the spirit of living at Robson Ranch. Nearly $2,000 in prizes are awarded to individuals and entire tables. The next game night will be held on Thursday, May 2.

Robson Ranch Arizona recently hosted the 19th Annual Chefs’ Gala, an extravagant event showcasing the culinary talents of the Robson Resort Communities. The Chefs’ Gala provides chefs and their teams from the five Robson Resort Communities with the opportunity to create a special dish complemented by a carefully selected wine pairing. In addition to the chefs’ competition, the banquet and catering staff from participating communities decorate their respective serving areas reflecting the designated theme for the competition. The Gala is a celebration of creativity, skill, and culinary excellence in a competitive, yet friendly, environment. The BBQ showdown is hosted in Texas in October and brings the Arizona chefs to Texas to show off their grilling skills.

The Living Well Committee hosts the annual Olympics beginning in October. It is open to all our residents. Come join us! There are over 15 activities in which to compete. And of course, we enjoy food and adult beverages at the celebration luncheon.

We like to socialize in groups over a meal or drinks at the Grill. Ladies gather monthly at a local restaurant for the JULIET (Just Us Ladies In Eateries Talking) luncheon. The men gather in the Grill on the third Tuesday each month for the ROMEO (Robson Old Men Eating Out) breakfast, great fellowship, announcements, and some jokes. There are also a number of social groups that gather to greet, meet and eat with fellow residents from their home states.

We like to gather as a group in the clubhouse ballroom and watch old movies. This new event includes a guest speaker who is an expert in the subject matter of the film, critics, and occasionally actors, directors, or studio representatives involved with the film’s production.

On any day, we can enjoy some solitude or hang out with friends and neighbors. These are great choices to have!