Saturday, April 13, 2024
Volunteers needed for Lewisville’s ColorPalooza festival

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Nathan Davis participates in Lewisville's Colorpalooza in 2018, photo courtesy of the Lewisville Texan Journal

The city of Lewisville is two weeks away from celebrating spring with ColorPalooza, one of the area’s most colorful and vibrant events, and it is still seeking volunteers to help the event run smoothly.

This year’s ColorPalooza is scheduled for April 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church St. ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring is a family-friendly outdoor festival, featuring a wide variety of exhibits and interactive activities with a “spring” feel, according to a city news release. Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a-kind masterpieces, learn to better care for the earth and learn how to make their homes more environmentally friendly.

Available volunteer roles include Interactive Arts & Crafts Assistant, and DJ Experience Attendants. To sign up, visit the ColorPalooza page on timecounts.app.

New activities this year include: The Cultural Corner Pods, featuring music, dance, food vendors, and activities from Ukraine and Colombia; Taylor Swift-inspired Friendship Bracelet Station; Sun Prints (cyanotype) with Lizzie’s Little Darkroom; Mad Science STEM; and bath bomb making with Buff City Soap, according to the city.

Peyton Phillips and her winning ColorPalooza logo design, photo courtesy of the city of Lewisville.

Returning highlights for this year’s ColorPalooza include Chalk This Way, the popular sidewalk chalk extravaganza showcasing amateur and professional chalk art; a DIY tie-dye station presented by Kris Tees; live art demonstrations; DJ Experience with Innovation Center Outreach; and Cookie Decorating, presented by Creatively Sweet Desserts Boutique.

Musical performers on the Wayne Ferguson Plaza Stage include Mel Garsek, Dallas Asian Strings, and a Disney cover concert by The Grays, including a special appearance by Moana. Cultural performers will include Danza Azteca Guadalupana, Zorya Ukrainian Dance Ensemble Dallas, Representa Foundation Folklorico, and Grace Hula Dance Company will entertain festivalgoers throughout the day on the CoServ Stage at City Hall, according to the city.

For for more information, visit LewisvilleColorPalooza.com.

In December, the city announced that it selected this year’s ColorPalooza logo, which was designed by Peyton Phillips, a Marcus High School student.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

