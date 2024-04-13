Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — April 2024

Hello, Flower Mound! On May 4, Flower Mound voters have some important decisions to make. In addition to the seats for Mayor and Council Place 4 being up for election, voters will also be asked to decide whether to amend the Town Charter by voting on six propositions. The Town Charter is the primary legal document that establishes the framework and structure of the Town. It serves as the constitution for the Town, outlining the Town’s powers, organization, functions, and procedures. Lastly, in addition to these Charter amendments, voters will be asked to decide whether to support or oppose the establishment of a Public Improvement District in the Town. Keep reading for a quick summary of what’s proposed.

Proposition A: Updates the Charter by removing all references to two-year terms, since Flower Mound voters approved three-year terms for Mayor and Council in 2016.

Proposition B: Currently, the Charter allows the Mayor to authorize the Town Manager to sign contracts involving an expenditure of public funds of up to $15,000. Any contracts for amounts greater than $15,000 must be signed by the Mayor, after approval by Town Council. The $15,000 threshold was established in 2004. This proposition proposes to increase the amount the Town Manager can approve from $15,000 to $50,000.

Proposition C: Currently, the Charter requires ordinance captions to be published in the official newspaper of record (Denton Record-Chronicle) for a cost of approximately $1,500 annually. If approved, these captions would no longer be published in the newspaper but would continue to be published in the Town Council minutes, Town Code Book, and on the Town’s website.

Proposition D: Currently, the Town Charter states that the Town Manager is not required to be a resident of the Town at the time of their appointment, but that they must establish residency within six months of their appointment. This proposed amendment would allow the Town Council the option to grant a one-year extension, which would allow a period not to exceed one and a half years in order to establish residency within the Town. The Town Manager would not be permitted any additional extensions under the proposed proposition language.

Proposition E: The Charter currently states that if the Town Council desires to enter into a public-private partnership for an economic development project, the Town may not expend public funds on the project without prior voter approval at a special election called for that purpose. The proposition language would remove the election requirement and would replace it with a new requirement that any public-private partnership for an economic development project requires the approval of a super majority (three-fourths) of the Town Council, in order to expend public funds on the project.

Proposition F: State law dictates that the Town budget be filed with the county clerk’s office within its boundary, as well as the state comptroller. The current Charter language indicates Denton County, but not Tarrant County. This amendment adds Tarrant County.

Proposition G: This proposition does not propose an amendment to the Town Charter. Section 7.16 of the Charter requires the Town Council to call a special election to allow the qualified voters of the Town to consider the question of allowing a Public Improvement District (“PID”) to be placed in the Town of Flower Mound. On October 16, 2023, a PID creation request was received by the Town for land currently designated as the Furst Ranch development, approximately located in the area of Highway 377 and FM 1171. If a majority of the qualified voters voting on the proposed district vote in favor, the Town Council, at their discretion, may permit the establishment of the district. If a majority of voters vote against the proposed district, the Town Council may not approve the establishment of the district. A Public Improvement District is a tool to help finance public improvements within the territorial boundaries of the PID. The ultimate funding source comes from the levying and collection of special financial assessments on property within the District. No assessments are levied on property outside of the district.

For more information about these propositions, as well as information on early voting – which begins later this month – and election day polling locations and times, visit www.flower-mound.com/propositions or contact the Town Secretary’s Office at 972.874.6070 or [email protected]. Be sure to make your voice heard on these items!