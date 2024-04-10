TxDOT begins construction at FM 1171/2499

The Texas Department of Transportation has begun a road construction project at the intersection of FM 1171 and FM 2499 that will affect traffic in the heart of Flower Mound.

TxDOT is adding a right-turn lane on westbound FM 1171, for traffic to turn north onto FM 2499. Crews will also upgrade some of the push buttons and pedestrian ramps/sidewalks at the intersection, as well as adjusting a traffic signal pole on the northeast corner to accommodate the new turn lane, according to TxDOT.

There will be lane closures associated with the project, and drivers should plan for delays, the TxDOT spokesperson said. Crews are installing traffic control that will reduce the capacity of the intersection in all directions, according to the town of Flower Mound. Town staff is working with TxDOT and the contractor to minimize disruptions.

The project is expected to be completed in August.