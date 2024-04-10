Vickery Elementary principal appointed to lead middle school

On Monday, Lewisville ISD announced that Adam Gray, the current principal at Vickery Elementary School in Flower Mound, has been appointed as the new principal of DeLay Middle School in Lewisville.

“I am honored to be named the new principal of DeLay,” Gray said. “The Harvesters have an impressive legacy, and I am eager to continue their tradition of excellence. I look forward to collaborating with DeLay’s exceptional staff members, and connecting with the students and families that make DeLay such a special place.”

Gray began his career as an adjunct professor at American University before becoming a professor of English at Kansai Gaidai University in Japan, according to a Lewisville ISD news release. In 2007 he began teaching in Castleberry ISD before joining the LISD family as a third grade teacher. In 2011 Gray was named assistant principal at Peters Colony Elementary and Hedrick Elementary. In 2014, he was named LISD’s District Assistant Principal of the Year before becoming the principal at Polser Elementary. After four years at Polser Gray became the principal of Vickery Elementary, where he has been for the past six years.

“Mr. Gray will be an incredible leader at DeLay,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lori Rapp. “His tenure in our district and strong leadership skills make him an excellent fit for this role. I look forward to seeing all that the Harvesters will accomplish with Mr. Gray at the helm.”

A graduate of Ohio State University, Gray received his Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. He also earned a Masters of Arts in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages from American University and an additional Masters of Arts in Educational Leadership and Policy from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Also on Monday, Lewisville ISD announced the appointment of David True as the principal of the LISD Student Success Center. True has served as the interim principal at the SSC since 2023. Before joining the SSC, he was the assistant principal at Lewisville High School from 2021 to 2023 and the assistant principal at DeLay Middle School from 2014 to 2021, according to the district news release. True joined LISD in 2009 as a special education TEAMS teacher and then a special education interventionist.

“I am honored to be named the new principal of the Student Success Center,” True said. “I am excited to continue working alongside our talented staff members to support the students and families at the SSC.”

A graduate of the University of North Texas, True received his Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology. He also earned a Masters of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of North Texas, and is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership at Stephen F. Austin University.

“I am excited to watch the Student Success Center continue to accomplish great things under the leadership of Mr. True,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lori Rapp said. “He is a proven leader who cares about his fellow staff members and students. I know he will continue to make a positive impact on the staff, students and families at the SSC.”