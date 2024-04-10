H-E-B opens Alliance store

H-E-B celebrated the grand opening of a new grocery store in far north Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

The 125,000-square-foot store is located on the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive in the Alliance area, and is now the closest H-E-B store to much of southern Denton County. More than 700 people were lined up outside the store at the 6 a.m. opening.

“We’re excited to open our doors and welcome our neighbors in this dynamic area of Tarrant County, a community we’ve served for more than 20 years with our Central Market stores,” said Chase Bowman, H-E-B Alliance Top Store Leader. “With an enhanced in-store experience and commitment to top-quality service and selection, our dedicated Partners are eager to serve the needs of our customers in this growing community.”

The Alliance store offers curbside pickup, home delivery, True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru, full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, and Texas Backyard department with a selection of outdoor essentials, among many other services. It’ll be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway.

