Stones stolen from 9/11 Memorial in Grapevine

The Grapevine Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate stones stolen from the city’s 9-11 Flight Crew Memorial.

On Monday, police were dispatched to the memorial at 1000 Texan Trail, where the two stones were missing from their enclosures: the stone from the crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the limestone fragment from the impact zone of the Pentagon. Detectives are trying to establish a timeline as to when the stones were last confirmed to be inside the memorial enclosures, while they review any surveillance video in the area, the department said in a Wednesday morning news release.

“These stones are a vital piece of history that allows us to remember and pay tribute to the flight crew members, and all who were lost on September 11, 2001,” Grapevine PD said in a statement.

Anyone who has information about the stolen Memorial stones is urged to contact Sgt. Oscar Ramirez at [email protected]