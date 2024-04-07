Sunday, April 7, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Marcus PTSA to host anti-tobacco program

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2

The Marcus High School Parent Teacher Student Association is inviting the community to a Coffee with the Counselors event for a candid roundtable discussion on teen tobacco usage on Tuesday.

Tish Raymond, president of the Marcus PTSA, said the group recently applied for, and received, a national grant to fund anti-tobacco programming. The PTSA recently participated in a health and wellness fair to inform about 600 students about the dangers of tobacco use, and Tuesday’s event is meant to inform parents and community members of the dangers of vaping.

“Vaping is the latest form of tobacco that the industry is using to get children addicted,” Raymond said. “They’ve done it in the past with dip, flavored cigars and cigarettes … they know fruity flavors appeal to children, and they sue social media influencer because it’s not regulated yet.”

E-cigarettes were introduced in the U.S. in 2007, and in seven years, they became the most commonly used tobacco product among U.S. youth, according to the CDC. A 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey shows that about 14% of high school students reported using e-cigarettes, most of which contain nicotine, which can harm the developing brain. Additionally, inhaling and exhaling aerosol from vapes can potentially expose users and bystanders to other harmful substances, such as heavy metals, volatile organic compounds and ultrafine particles, according to the CDC.

“I … am emphasizing the importance of protecting our children from a lifetime of nicotine addiction and associated health risks by immediately addressing the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams said in a 2018 statement. “The recent surge in e-cigarette use among youth, which has been fueled by new types of e-cigarettes that have recently entered the market, is a cause for great concern. We must take action now to protect the health of our nation’s young people.”

Vapes are easy to hide in a backpack and sneak them home or into school, Raymond said.

“Our hope is this event will provide some information to open parents’ eyes that it is not just a nuisance or a teenage trend, but it will lead to a lifelong habit,” she said. “If you take a vape from a kid, that doesn’t solve the problem … Vapes are easily and readily available, you have to treat the addiction and educate.”

Health effects aren’t the only consequences for vaping at school at Marcus, and other Texas schools. A new state law went into effect last year that will place a student in a disciplinary alternative education program (DAEP) if the student is found to possess, use, sell, give, or deliver to another person an e-cigarette device, regardless of whether the e-cigarette contains a controlled substance.

“Vaping: Nicotine & Your Teen” is scheduled for 7:45-8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the main library at Marcus High School, 5707 Morriss Road. Breakfast will be served. Dr. Rick Rayl, co-owner of Grace Counseling, will provide a short presentation on the effects of nicotine and vaping on adolescents. Marcus counselors and School Resource Officers will also speak during the program. You don’t have to be a Marcus parent to attend, it is open to anyone in the community.

Click here for more information about the risks of e-cigarettes for young people.

Previous article
Legal Talk Texas: Non-parent adult caregivers
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.