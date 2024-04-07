Sunday, April 7, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

Legal Talk Texas: Non-parent adult caregivers

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2
Robert S. Morris

Estate planning involves much more than just Wills and Powers of Attorney. In fact, it more accurately could be called People Planning. Some of the most important people to plan for are children who will temporarily be under the care of someone other than a parent.

It is quite common for a child to go stay with grandparents or other relatives and friends of the family for the summer. Whoever the adult caregiver might be it is important to have the legalities in place so that caregiver has the necessary authority to take care of the child.

The Texas Family Code defines an adult caregiver as an adult person whom a parent has authorized to provide temporary care for a child.

An authorization agreement can include the following:

1. The power to authorize medical, dental, psychological, or surgical treatment and immunizations of the child, including executing any consents or authorizations for the release of information as required by law relating to the treatment or immunization;
2. The authority to obtain and maintain health insurance coverage for the child and automobile insurance coverage for the child;
3. The authority to enroll the child in daycare or in school;
4. The authority to allow the child to participate in extracurricular activities;
5. To authorize the child to get a driver’s license or learner’s permit;
6. To authorize employment of the child;
7. To apply for an obtain public benefits for the child;
8. To obtain copies of public documents for the child

Which of these powers is appropriate depends on the circumstances. A child going to stay with relatives for the summer would need a different set of powers from a more permanent placement.

Your attorney can prepare the necessary documents.

Robert S. Morris is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact him at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Driver extricated from vehicle after rollover on FM 1171
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.