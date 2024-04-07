Driver extricated from vehicle after rollover on FM 1171

A man was extricated from his vehicle after it rolled over on FM 1171 in west Flower Mound on Sunday.

Police and fire department personnel responded at 3:39 p.m. to a reported single-vehicle rollover crash just west of the Hwy 377 intersection, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman. Firefighters had to extricate the man, the sole occupant of the vehicle from the wreckage, and he was transported to a Grapevine hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police did not release information about how the accident happened.