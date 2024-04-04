Fine Arts Theatre on Denton Square to reopen next year

An iconic anchor in Denton’s Historic Square, the Fine Arts Theatre has been closed for 42 years, but it is now on track to reopen by summer 2025, according to the city of Denton.

The Denton City Council approved an economic development incentive agreement with Fine Arts Theatre LLC on Tuesday, allocating $1.6 million towards the revitalization of the Denton Fine Arts Theatre, according to a city news release. This funding, provided through the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, will create a partnership between the city and the developer for the renovation of the historic site.

Originally established as the Graham Opera House in 1885, the Fine Arts Theatre closed its doors in 1982 due to a fire, and would occasionally open throughout the early 2000s as an event venue. Construction is anticipated to last 12 months, with an expected opening in the summer of 2025 “to a new generation of Dentonites — while embracing those who cherished it before,” according to the city.

The Fine Arts Theatre will feature:

The main theatre, lobby, bar, and concession stand on the first floor

A smaller theatre with a bar overlooking the Square on the second floor

A private theatre on the third floor

Planned as a center for live performances, movies, special events, film festivals, concerts, and private rentals, the theatre is expected to become a key cultural and economic asset. The project aligns with Denton’s economic development strategy, “focusing on enhancing downtown and creating an authentic town square that has an emphasis on arts and music,” the city said in a statement. Developers Alex Payne and Brad Andrus, who have a history of investing in the Denton community, are leading the project.

“Collaborating with dedicated developers to breathe new life into the Fine Arts Theatre represents a pivotal moment for Denton,” said Assistant City Manager Christine Taylor. “This project provides an opportunity for historic preservation of an iconic anchor on the square that has so much meaning to our community.”

The agreement requires Fine Arts Theatre LLC to meet certain conditions before the funds are released, like a minimum project investment of $5.8 million, issuance of historic tax credits, having a permanent loan in place and the issuance of a certificate of occupancy.