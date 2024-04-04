DCTA: New dispatching technology enhances performance

Denton County Transportation Authority took a major step forward this year with the implementation of a new transit mobility platform for the Access Paratransit Service that benefits our elderly and disabled customers. The new program manages high rider demand with scheduling and automated dispatch management, resulting in a modern and easier operation.

Since implementation, DCTA has seen an increase in on-time performance (OTP). The mobility service team reported a boost on overall OTP by 15% in March.

“The implementation of this technology is another example of our Board of Directors’ and staff s’ vision coming to fruition, further enhancing DCTA’s effectiveness and utility for our customers. We continue to enhance the value of the agency to our member cities and position the agency to be a leader in meeting the complex transportation challenges facing our member cities, Denton County, and the region amid such tremendous growth,” said Paul Cristina, DCTA’s Chief Executive Officer.

DCTA’s Access service operates in two categories: ADA paratransit service and non-ADA demand-response service for Lewisville, Denton, and Highland Village. Improving the paratransit service was essential, as it assists individuals with disabilities who require assistance and cannot utilize the Connect Bus or other transit services independently.

“The new transit software program launched seamlessly, and I am delighted to report that our efforts have resulted in significant improvements, particularly in on-time performance,” said Senior Manager of Mobility Services Kevin Thompson. “These enhancements signify a significant step forward in our commitment to providing improved service to our passengers.”

On-time performance is a common way for public transportation agencies to measure the reliability of their service. For DCTA, achieving improved on-time performance stands out as a primary objective for assessing the reliability and efficiency of the service. The transit software program has enhanced the service for riders but also provides efficiencies for DCTA staff. Drivers and customer service call center agents have enjoyed the new tool as well, and they appreciate how the increased productivity enabled by the platform helps them to better serve our customers.t

“In the future, we anticipate many Access customers will be able to book their trips and communicate with DCTA via an app on their phone, further enhancing their experience,” said Cristina. The app is user-friendly and empowers passengers to request and book trips independently, resulting in an enhanced experience for the passenger. “DCTA remains committed to innovation and improvement of services to function better for our member city customers.”

