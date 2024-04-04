Thursday, April 4, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

DCTA: New dispatching technology enhances performance

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1

Denton County Transportation Authority took a major step forward this year with the implementation of a new transit mobility platform for the Access Paratransit Service that benefits our elderly and disabled customers. The new program manages high rider demand with scheduling and automated dispatch management, resulting in a modern and easier operation.

Since implementation, DCTA has seen an increase in on-time performance (OTP). The mobility service team reported a boost on overall OTP by 15% in March.

“The implementation of this technology is another example of our Board of Directors’ and staff s’ vision coming to fruition, further enhancing DCTA’s effectiveness and utility for our customers. We continue to enhance the value of the agency to our member cities and position the agency to be a leader in meeting the complex transportation challenges facing our member cities, Denton County, and the region amid such tremendous growth,” said Paul Cristina, DCTA’s Chief Executive Officer.

DCTA’s Access service operates in two categories: ADA paratransit service and non-ADA demand-response service for Lewisville, Denton, and Highland Village. Improving the paratransit service was essential, as it assists individuals with disabilities who require assistance and cannot utilize the Connect Bus or other transit services independently.

“The new transit software program launched seamlessly, and I am delighted to report that our efforts have resulted in significant improvements, particularly in on-time performance,” said Senior Manager of Mobility Services Kevin Thompson. “These enhancements signify a significant step forward in our commitment to providing improved service to our passengers.”

On-time performance is a common way for public transportation agencies to measure the reliability of their service. For DCTA, achieving improved on-time performance stands out as a primary objective for assessing the reliability and efficiency of the service. The transit software program has enhanced the service for riders but also provides efficiencies for DCTA staff. Drivers and customer service call center agents have enjoyed the new tool as well, and they appreciate how the increased productivity enabled by the platform helps them to better serve our customers.t

“In the future, we anticipate many Access customers will be able to book their trips and communicate with DCTA via an app on their phone, further enhancing their experience,” said Cristina. The app is user-friendly and empowers passengers to request and book trips independently, resulting in an enhanced experience for the passenger. “DCTA remains committed to innovation and improvement of services to function better for our member city customers.”

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Denton ISD principals indicted over ‘electioneering’ emails
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.