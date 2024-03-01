Senior Talk DFW — March 2024

March brings thoughts of spring; a time of renewal, regrowth, awakening. Also of spring cleaning and sprucing things up. What areas come to your mind; yard, closets, office, garage? Here are some practical tips and then we’ll consider the emotional roadblocks.

Pick one area and stick with it until it’s done. It can be small such as a junk drawer. Depending on the size of the area, allocate appropriate time for the project. Take a “before” picture and BEGIN. Some areas may need a couple hours, some a weekend or two. Set up designated areas for donations and trash. Your “keep pile” is to be put away in its proper place at the end of your time.

Be ruthless when considering items to keep. Think “How often do I use this? When was the last time it was used? If I ever needed this again could I borrow one (think tools) or what would it cost to replace it?” When you’re done, take another picture and bask in the glow of your accomplishment!

When you hear “declutter” do you cringe or have analysis paralysis? What stops you? Do you feel obligated to keep things from parents, siblings, kids? My kids get a picture with the question “do you want this?” then a plan is made for them to get the items or it’s donated. Sometimes I must confess, it’s Mom who needs to let the items go.

