Friday, March 1, 2024
Senior Talk DFW — March 2024

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Edwena Potter

March brings thoughts of spring; a time of renewal, regrowth, awakening. Also of spring cleaning and sprucing things up. What areas come to your mind; yard, closets, office, garage? Here are some practical tips and then we’ll consider the emotional roadblocks.

Pick one area and stick with it until it’s done. It can be small such as a junk drawer. Depending on the size of the area, allocate appropriate time for the project. Take a “before” picture and BEGIN. Some areas may need a couple hours, some a weekend or two. Set up designated areas for donations and trash. Your “keep pile” is to be put away in its proper place at the end of your time.

Be ruthless when considering items to keep. Think “How often do I use this? When was the last time it was used? If I ever needed this again could I borrow one (think tools) or what would it cost to replace it?” When you’re done, take another picture and bask in the glow of your accomplishment!

When you hear “declutter” do you cringe or have analysis paralysis? What stops you? Do you feel obligated to keep things from parents, siblings, kids? My kids get a picture with the question “do you want this?” then a plan is made for them to get the items or it’s donated. Sometimes I must confess, it’s Mom who needs to let the items go.

You’re invited to Senior Talk DFW March 14 from 10-11:30 a.m. for “Declutter Overload.” We’ll talk tips to deal with the emotional and practical roadblocks to enjoying a clutter free space. We’re at NCTC, North Central Texas College, at 1200 Parker Square, Flower Mound. Register at www.SeniorTalkDFW.com.

Also on March 10 from 10-11a.m. via Zoom we’ll discuss “Moving Mom & Dad; 5 Common Mistakes Children of Older Adults Make and How to Avoid Them.” Register at movingmomanddadwebinar.com.

Do you have a family member or friend suffering with Alzheimer’s or dementia? Watch for more information on the Grand Baby Project!

Senior Talk DFW is here to be a resource for you. You go love on your loved ones and let us handle the details.

Edwena Potter, Senior Talk DFW, Keller Williams Realty, 469-616-0561

(Sponsored content)

