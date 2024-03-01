Home battery backup has never been more affordable

Many homeowners interested in going solar are disappointed to find their solar panels alone will not produce electricity during a grid-outage. The only way to maintain power during a grid-outage is to add a battery backup to the system. Batteries give your home the ability to create a “micro-grid” during an outage and maintain power to the home.

In the past, homeowners wanting to backup their entire home – including HVACs, pool pumps, ovens, etc. – would have to stack multiple batteries to create a backup system powerful enough to run these appliances. Stacking multiple batteries to power the whole home adds a considerable expense and makes this option financially untenable for most people. But that has all changed…

In February of 2024 Tesla introduced their newest product, the Tesla PowerWall 3. The PowerWall 3 is one of the most powerful home batteries ever created and is designed to backup an entire home with a single unit. The PowerWall 3 contains 13.5kWh of energy storage, with an incredible 11.5kW of continuous power – more than double that of the PowerWall 2. It also includes features like storm watch, internal heating, virtual power plant, and is rated for outdoor installations.

For North Texans who are interested in making the shift to solar energy and adding the new Tesla PowerWall 3 to their system, reach out to us at Texas Solar Professional. We are a certified Tesla installer and will be one of the first solar companies in Texas to receive and install the PowerWall 3.

(Sponsored content)