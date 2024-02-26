Monday, February 26, 2024
Argyle cancels ‘unprecedented’ unopposed election

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The town of Argyle announced Monday that it has officially canceled the May 4 general election because all three Town Council races feature a single candidate.

The incumbent council members in Places 1, 3 and 5 — Gustav Svehla, Chad Boyd and Cyndi Hermann — are unopposed. All three of them were appointed to those seats in 2023, though Hermann has served on council in various seats since 2019. A second applicant did file to run against her for Place 5, but he withdrew his application after the Feb. 16 filing deadline.

“In an unprecedented turn of events, every candidate seeking a seat on the Town Council will be elected without opposition, reflecting the widespread support and confidence of the community in the current slate of candidates,” the town said in a statement. “This unique circumstance not only highlights the community’s satisfaction with the current Town Council but also underscores the dedication and commitment of the unopposed candidates to serving the town. The Town Council expresses gratitude to the residents of Argyle for their ongoing engagement in local governance. While the cancellation of the election streamlines the electoral process, it is a testament to the unity and collaborative spirit within the community.”

The swearing-in ceremony for the unopposed candidates will take place on May 20, when their new two-year terms will begin.

“Congratulations and a huge ‘thank you’ to council members Dr. Cynthia Hermann, Mr. Chad Boyd and Mr. Gustav Svehla as they step up for another term,” Argyle Mayor Rick Bradford said in a statement. “I’m proud of how honorably they serve the Argyle community, and I am blessed to serve with this group. They take their obligations seriously by listening to their constituents, doing their research, and making thoughtful and educated decisions based on what’s best for Argyle.

“Best of all, they respect the rule of law, and even when they don’t agree, they are respectful of each other and the process,” Bradford said. “This is one of the best town councils in Argyle’s history, and I look forward to another great, productive year of citizen-focused government. “

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

