Complete the River Walk? More entertainment? Flower Mound launches survey

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The River Walk at Central Park in Flower Mound.

The town of Flower Mound announced Monday that it has launched a survey to allow residents to provide input on what the town’s economic development strategy should be.

Right now, the town is working to create an economic development strategic plan, which will serve as a blueprint for guiding how the town helps drive long-term economic vitality in the region, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. As part of the plan, residents are invited to complete a brief visioning survey. The information gathered in the survey will help inform and guide the vision for the town’s economy in the coming years.

The survey asks people many questions about the future of the town and its priorities. One section asks residents to prioritize planning efforts for a dynamic economic environment, such as completing the River Walk, entertainment amenities, mixed-use development, transit access and much more. Another section asks how the economy can provide better support for residents, with possible answers including attracting businesses, creating jobs, increasing the tax base, investing in public education, and more.

This survey is being conducted by TIP Strategies, an Austin-based economic strategy firm that is leading the strategic planning and visioning process. It is completely confidential, no identifying information is collected, and the results of the survey will be provided in aggregate only, according to the town.

To take the survey, visit www.flower-mound.com/survey. The survey closes at 5 p.m. on March 25.

From the Firehouse — February 2024
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

