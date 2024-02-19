Alkhatib seeking new seat on Lewisville ISD board

Michelle Alkhatib, a current Lewisville ISD trustee with two years remaining in her first three-year term, recently announced her candidacy for a different seat on the board.

Last year, as a result of a lawsuit settlement, LISD announced that the Board of Trustees would move from seven at-large seats to five single-member districts and two at-large seats. The transition begins with the May 2024 election.

Alkhatib, of Highland Village, currently serves in Place 6 on the board, but that seat will transition into a single-member district in 2026; Alkhatib lives in the new Place 1 single-member district, which is up for election this spring. Alkhatib considered finishing out her term, then waiting one year and running for the Place 1 seat in 2027, but she instead decided to run for that seat this year, according to a news release from her campaign.

“I have cherished and loved every moment serving Lewisville ISD over the past nine months,” Alkhatib said in a statement. “However, due to the lawsuit’s timing and my address, my term would conclude in May 2026, with Place 6, where I do not reside. To continue serving and having the ability to run for another term, I intend to run for Place 1 in May 2024.”

Alkhatib’s campaign says she has consistently advocated for the district’s interests and worked collaboratively with all stakeholders. Before her election to the LISD Board, Alkhatib served as the president of the Lewisville ISD Council of PTAs and held positions on four LISD campuses. Alkhatib, a former teacher, has four children attending Lewisville ISD schools.

“Michelle’s educational background as a former teacher and her commitment to community engagement uniquely position her to serve the diverse needs of LISD students and families,” her campaign said in a statement. “As the May 2024 election approaches, Michelle Alkhatib invites the LISD community to join her in shaping the future of our district. Her candidacy represents her commitment to excellence and collaboration. Together, we can build a stronger LISD for all.”

Alkhatib is running against fellow LISD board member Allison Lassahn for the Place 1 seat. The other LISD board seat on the ballot in May will be the at-large new Place 6 seat, which will only have one candidate: Dr. Buddy Bonner, currently the LISD board vice president whose seat expires in May.

For more information, visit www.michelle4lisd.com.