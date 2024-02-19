Monday, February 19, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Biz Buzz

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
4
The Seeden Club, offering meeting and event space, is now open in Argyle.

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our February 2024 print issue.

The Seeden Club, offering meeting and event space, is now open at 306 Hwy 377 N., Argyle.

Kurogi Ramen & Sushi, a Japanese restaurant, is now open in the Harvest Neighborhood Shops by Slate at 1248 FM 407, #100, Northlake.

MB Orthodontics at 2000 Highland Village Rd., #A, Highland Village is under new management and is now called Hubbard Orthodontics.

Body20, offering technology-based workouts, is expected to open in March at 1400 Shoal Creek, #F130, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Pennywise Pub is expected to open in March at 4110 River Walk Dr., Flower Mound.

Beem Light Sauna is expected to open in March at 2540 Justin Rd., Highland Village.

Whataburger is expected to open in March at FM 407 and Blanco Dr. in Bartonville.

Cafe India will open late this spring in the former LePeep Restaurant space at 1221 Flower Mound Road, #590, Flower Mound.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, is expected to open this fall at 724 West Main St., #500, Lewisville.

Portillo’s, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes, is expected to open late this year on Hwy 114 in Grapevine.

Custom Ink, a clothing company, is laying off 240 employees and closing its Flower Mound production facility.

Pharmacy Plus closed its doors early last month at 101 Plaza Place, #100, Northlake. The local pharmacy opened in December 2022.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

Previous article
Patterson: Republican primary challengers barrage voters with disinformation campaigns
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.