Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our February 2024 print issue.

The Seeden Club, offering meeting and event space, is now open at 306 Hwy 377 N., Argyle.

Kurogi Ramen & Sushi, a Japanese restaurant, is now open in the Harvest Neighborhood Shops by Slate at 1248 FM 407, #100, Northlake.

MB Orthodontics at 2000 Highland Village Rd., #A, Highland Village is under new management and is now called Hubbard Orthodontics.

Body20, offering technology-based workouts, is expected to open in March at 1400 Shoal Creek, #F130, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Pennywise Pub is expected to open in March at 4110 River Walk Dr., Flower Mound.

Beem Light Sauna is expected to open in March at 2540 Justin Rd., Highland Village.

Whataburger is expected to open in March at FM 407 and Blanco Dr. in Bartonville.

Cafe India will open late this spring in the former LePeep Restaurant space at 1221 Flower Mound Road, #590, Flower Mound.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, is expected to open this fall at 724 West Main St., #500, Lewisville.

Portillo’s, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes, is expected to open late this year on Hwy 114 in Grapevine.

Custom Ink, a clothing company, is laying off 240 employees and closing its Flower Mound production facility.

Pharmacy Plus closed its doors early last month at 101 Plaza Place, #100, Northlake. The local pharmacy opened in December 2022.

