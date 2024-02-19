Early voting in primaries begins Tuesday

Early voting in the March 5 Primary Election will begin Tuesday and run through March 1.

Early voting hours in Denton County are as follows:

Feb. 20-23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 26 to March 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be 50 early voting locations throughout Denton County, many of which are in southern Denton County, including:

Denton County ESD No. 1 Station 511

Bartonville Town Hall

Denton County Southwest Courthouse

Flower Mound CAC

Flower Mound Municipal Court

Flower Mound Public Library

Flower Mound Senior Center

Highland Village Municipal Complex

The Primary Election will be held on March 5. Voters will consider candidates for county, state and federal seats to nominate for the Republican or Democratic nomination in the November General Election. If any races end without one candidate getting more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will head to a runoff Primary Election on May 28.

Click here for more information about voting in Denton County. Click here for more information about the candidates for some contested races for seats representing Denton County.

Here’s a list of candidates who filed to run in the March 5 Primary Election for offices representing southern Denton County, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 26

Note: Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess will not seek reelection.

Republican

Scott Armey

Neena Biswas

Vlad De Franceschi

Brandon Gill

John Huffman

Luisa Del Rosal

Jason Kergosien

Joel Krause

Doug Robison

Mark “Big Rut” Rutledge

Burt Thakur

Democrat

Ernest Lineberger

State Senate, District 12

Republican

Tan Parker (i)

Democrat

Stephanie Draper

State House of Representatives, District 57

Republican

Richard Hayes (i)

Democrat

Collin Johnson

State House of Representatives, District 63

Republican

Ben Bumgarner (i)

Vincent Gallo

Democrat

Michelle Beckley

Denise Wooten

State House of Representatives, District 64

Republican

Lynn Stucky (i)

Elaine Hayes

Andy Hopper

Democrat

Angela Brewer

State House of Representatives, District 65

Republican

Kronda Thimesch (i)

Mitch Little

Democrat

Detrick DeBurr

Denton County Sheriff

Republican

Tracy Murphree (i)

Democrat

Frederick Bishop

Denton County Tax Assessor-Collector

Republican

Rob Altman II

Dawn Waye

Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Republican

Bobbie Mitchell (i)