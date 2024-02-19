Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-35E in Corinth; other driver didn’t stop

A 20-year-old man died Saturday morning when he crashed his motorcycle into a vehicle on I-35E, according to the Corinth Police Department.

About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a reported crash in the northbound lanes of the 5900 block of I-35E, according to a Corinth PD news release. Officers found a 20-year-old man dead in the roadway. After hearing from witnesses and investigating the accident, police determined the motorcyclist was speeding and struck the back of a dark colored sedan. The man fell off the motorcycle and was hit by another vehicle.

The victim’s identity has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of Monday afternoon.

The driver of the sedan that was struck by the motorcycle did not stop, according to the news release. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver and/or vehicle, which should have moderate damage to the left rear, including a damaged left rear taillight. If you have any information about the accident, call police at 940-279-1500.