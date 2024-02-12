Monday, February 12, 2024
Tri-City Neighborhood Summit to be held in Lewisville

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Residents of Flower Mound, Lewisville and Coppell are encouraged to connect with their neighbors, meet city leaders and learn how to strengthen their community at the Tri-City Neighborhood Summit on Feb. 24, 8 a.m. to noon, at Thrive, 1950 S. Valley Parkway.

The City of Lewisville is partnering with the City of Coppell and the Town of Flower Mound for the event, which will feature informative sessions presented by local leaders and industry professionals, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore, Flower Mound Mayor Derek France, and Coppell Mayor Wes Mays will share their views on what makes for good neighbors and how strong neighborhoods make their cities better places to live. Director of Community Programming for The Hopeful Neighborhood Project, Jennifer Prophete, will be the featured speaker at the event.

There will be four informational sessions during this event. Topics of discussion include:

  • Discover the Gifts – Discover the gifts all around you. Through a personal inventory and neighborhood gift map, you will discover the gifts right where you live.
  • Imagine the Possibilities – Assess the well-being of your neighborhood using the Neighborhood Well-Being Survey and the Well-Being Window Assessment. Then, imagine new possibilities. Hear from veteran neighborhood and HOA leaders on how to encourage neighborhood engagement, craft wins, and overcome challenges.
  • How to have Difficult Conversations – Navigating everyday neighbor relations or enforcing HOA rules can be tricky. Learn how to set the stage for successful conversations with neighbors. Speaker Eric Ransleben is a veteran city prosecutor, attorney for Taylor Olson Adkins Sralla Elam, and faculty member for the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center.
  • Neighborhood Leadership Panel – Hear from veteran neighborhood and HOA leaders on how to encourage neighborhood engagement, craft wins, and overcome challenges.

This is a free event, but attendees need to RSVP. Free coffee and breakfast will be provided. In-N-Out Burger will provide lunch. To reserve a spot, go to flower-mound.com/neighborhoodsummit.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

