File by Friday for May elections

The deadline to file to run for local office in the May General Election is coming up this week.
Many local residents have until 5 p.m. Friday to serve on their town council or school board. Early voting will run from April 22-30, and Election Day will be on May 4.
The following local seats will be on the ballot:
Argyle: Places 1, 3 and 5
Bartonville: Mayor, Places 2 and 4
Copper Canyon: Places 1, 3 and 5
Double Oak: Three council seats currently occupied by Jean Hillyer, Mark Dieterich and Khourschid Favero
Flower Mound: Mayor and Place 4
Highland Village: Places 1 (mayor), 2, 4 and 6
Northlake: Mayor and Places 1, 2, 3 and 6
Argyle ISD: Places 4 and 5
Denton ISD: Places 1 and 2
Lewisville ISD: Places 1 and 6
Northwest ISD: Places 1 and 2
Click on the links above for more information about each local election, including forms for candidates. Go to votedenton.gov for more information about voting in Denton County.