File by Friday for May elections

The deadline to file to run for local office in the May General Election is coming up this week.

Many local residents have until 5 p.m. Friday to serve on their town council or school board. Early voting will run from April 22-30, and Election Day will be on May 4.

The following local seats will be on the ballot:

Argyle: Places 1, 3 and 5

Bartonville: Mayor, Places 2 and 4

Copper Canyon: Places 1, 3 and 5

Double Oak: Three council seats currently occupied by Jean Hillyer, Mark Dieterich and Khourschid Favero

Flower Mound: Mayor and Place 4

Highland Village: Places 1 (mayor), 2, 4 and 6

Northlake: Mayor and Places 1, 2, 3 and 6

Argyle ISD: Places 4 and 5

Denton ISD: Places 1 and 2

Lewisville ISD: Places 1 and 6

Northwest ISD: Places 1 and 2

Click on the links above for more information about each local election, including forms for candidates. Go to votedenton.gov for more information about voting in Denton County.