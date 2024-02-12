Monday, February 12, 2024
Robson Ranch Rambler — February 2024

Suzanne Spisak, Vice President, Resident Director, Robson Ranch Denton HOA

Love is the thread that binds us together. According to Psychology Today, in our later years in life, we focus on positive experiences providing peacefulness and serenity rather than romantic excitement and joy. Make no mistake, there are enough resident couples getting married here or living like they just got married, that romantic excitement is thriving on the Ranch. But, I think, the first sentence is true for all of us on the Ranch and makes us the great community that we are. There are things we love to do with each other in social groups and there are things we love to do for each other, one-on-one or through ministries.

We love to dance with our favorite partner, in a line or with an instructor. Country western and modern line dancing is taught weekly for $1 per person for the whole evening! The Robson Ranch Music Club presents four themed dances per year with a DJ or band, including a spring theme (Mardi Gras, Cinco de Mayo or St. Patrick’s Day), a 4th of July or summer event, and a Halloween “Scaryoke.” The Robson Ranch Dance Club presents three dances per year, with a live band or DJ. The Robson Ranch Jazz Club presents multiple ballroom dancing opportunities by the Robson Ranch Big Swing’n Band and various visiting jazz groups. For those who want to improve their dancing skills, the Robson Ranch Dance Class offers practice and/or private lessons on a weekly basis. Their beloved instructor of many years has retired, and they are searching for a new dance instructor. If you have a family member or friend that teaches dance, please contact Sandra Stolnacke at [email protected].

We love to expand our knowledge through community book club presentations or friendly Trivia competitions. The Just Good Readin’ Book Club meets monthly. Their selection for March is “The Girls in the Stilt House” by Kelly Mustain. The Friends of the Library will hold their first book discussion of the year on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 2:30 p.m. in the Robson Ranch Library on “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann. We take Trivia seriously at the Ranch. Up to 30 teams of 10 players each compete for cash prizes and bragging rights. The first Trivia Night is Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
Gardening can be a labor of love at Robson Ranch. The Women’s Club annual Home & Garden Show will open its doors on Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the clubhouse and grounds. The show is free to the public. The raffle to win a patio heater or a Weber grill benefits Our Daily Bread together with Monsignor King Outreach Center.

It’s a fact of life in our community that loved ones pass on. Widows Sharing Hope, as part of Women Sharing Hope’s larger mission, stands as a testament to the organization’s commitment to developing friendships, fostering faith, and spreading God’s love. Widowhood is a challenging season in one’s life, but validating feelings, giving support, and sharing the good and the not-so-good together can make a huge difference.

February is all about love. Hopefully, we show love to our family, friends and neighbors all year long. For that extra oomph in February, we can ask the Robson Ranch Music club to deliver a SINGING VALENTINE to our “sweetie’, a dear friend or someone just to let them know we care. It’s a Robson Ranch tradition!

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.