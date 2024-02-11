Travel with Terri: A romantic getaway to Hacienda San Angel

Once in a while, you will discover a place that is simply magical. I have found that place and it’s Hacienda San Angel. It’s full of old-world charm, romance and beauty. Nestled high above the narrow cobblestone streets of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, it’s one of the world’s most elegant boutique luxury hotel experiences.

Hacienda San Angel surrounds its guests with world-class service, stunning Mexican Colonial architecture, turn-of-the-century furnishings and countless decorative angels. You will be wowed from the minute you pull the rope ringing the bell to enter through the hand-carved massive wooden doors. Immediately you’ll be greeted with a warm welcome, given a cold drink and the pampering will begin by the Hacienda San Angel’s exceptional staff.

When thinking of your next romantic getaway, what’s more perfect than an intimate, yet sophisticated hotel with a history filled with love, glamour and romance? Hacienda San Angel has twelve romantic suites that offer breathtaking views of Banderas Bay and the Sierra Madre Mountains. Numerous courtyards throughout this beautiful hotel are full of colorful flowers, tropical foliage and fountains.

We were fortunate to have a beautiful bridal luncheon at Hacienda San Angel for our daughter Codi last October when she got married in Puerto Vallarta. It was absolutely dreamy and one of the highlights of the entire wedding weekend!

Hacienda San Angel has welcomed a host of international guests over the years, drawn by its historical charm, stunning views, and exquisite cuisine. During the 1960’s several prominent individuals were spending time in Puerto Vallarta. This included Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco; Roger Moore, the suave 007 James Bond; John Huston, the acclaimed film director; and popular movie stars Ava Gardener, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, to name a few.

So, what put Puerto Vallarta on the map back in the 1960s for so many celebrities and dignitaries to visit this new vacation hotspot? Many credit the 1964 cult classic movie “The Night of the Iguana” which was filmed in Puerto Vallarta. Also, the public and tabloids had a great fascination and intrigue with the new “it” couple, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, who were spending much time around this exotic city on the Pacific Coast. This legendary Hollywood couple, their public romance and the picturesque setting of Puerto Vallarta certainly added to the allure of their famous love story.

Over a decade later, Richard Burton purchased the Hacienda’s main villa as a Valentine’s Day gift for his then-wife, Susan. While his ex-wife Elizabeth Taylor had a home just a few blocks down the street. The Burtons named their home “Casa Bur-Sus.”

In 1990, entrepreneur Janice Chatterton purchased Casa Bur-Sus from Susan Burton to use as a vacation home. Following the loss of her son, Chatterton poured her grief into nurturing her love for antiques and rescuing animals. Through renovation, purchases of surrounding villas, and innovation, Casa Bur-Sus evolved into Casa San Angel then finally Hacienda San Angel in 2003. Today, it is one of the top luxury boutique hotels in the world.

Some key features of Hacienda San Angel are traditional Mexican architecture, including arched doorways, colorful tiles and lush gardens. Here you will experience warm, welcoming, professional 5-star service. This charming hacienda has a delightful blend of colonial charm, modern comfort and amenities. The rooms and suites are individually and elegantly decorated. There are three pools, including an infinity pool that offers panoramic views of the bay and the city. You can also enjoy art and antiques throughout the hotel and a rooftop fine dining restaurant.

The cherry on top is the gourmet dining. The onsite restaurant, Hacienda San Angel Gourmet, serves delectable Mexican and international cuisine. Guests can dine on the scenic rooftop terrace, listen to a magnificent Mariachi Band and watch a nightly fireworks display. All of this adds up to an extremely elegant, romantic and unforgettable experience, to which I can personally testify.

Hacienda San Angel is not only special. It’s truly magical. It stands as a testament to the past, traditions, elegance, romance and culinary excellence all tucked away in the heart of Puerto Vallarta.

