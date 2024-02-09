Friday, February 9, 2024
Lewisville calls $263M bond election

By Mark Smith
Lewisville City Hall

The Lewisville City Council has called a May 4 election to ask voters for consideration of four bond propositions including proposed street, park, public safety and animal shelter projects.

The total value of the proposed bond package is $263.4 million over an estimated 10-year program, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. The maximum projected impact on Lewisville’s property tax rate is an increase of 1.5 cents, equal to about $4.39 per month for the median-valued home based on 2023 values.

Lewisville’s current property tax rate of 41.9 cents is the lowest rate in more than 35 years (since 1986–87). Lewisville has historically held a bond election about every 10 years to address large infrastructure needs such as streets, parks, facilities and large equipment packages, according to the city.

The ballot will present four propositions, each focused on a different service area.

  • Proposition A – $6.7 million for proposed public safety projects, including fire access facilities at Lewisville Lake Park and purchasing land for the future relocation of Fire Station #4 in north Lewisville.
  • Proposition B – $9.9 million for proposed expansion of the Gene Garey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.
  • Proposition C – $47.9 million for proposed parks projects including new and expanded parks, trails, and public open spaces citywide.
  • Proposition D – $198.9 million for proposed street projects citywide including neighborhood reconstructions, major arteries, new commercial grids in eastern Old Town and the Vista Ridge area, and associated storm drainage improvements.

For a complete description of all 24 projects in the bond proposal, visit cityoflewisville.com/2024bonds. The projects were selected and prioritized by a volunteer Blue Ribbon Advisory Committee that formed in 2022 and conducted research and public engagement through most of 2023.

In-person early voting will be available April 22–30. Election Day is May 4.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

