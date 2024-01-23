Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Nov. 17, two victims reported catalytic converters were stolen from their Toyota Tacomas; one at Marcus High School, the other at Flower Mound High School. On Nov. 29, a Toyota Tundra owner reported his catalytic converter was stolen from a parking lot in Parker Square.

On Nov. 26 at 11:05 a.m., a 58-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly threatening her ex-husband with a knife.

On Nov. 29 at 6:40 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Home Depot on FM 2499. Investigators learned that two men in a truck approached two teen Home Depot employees in the parking lot, asking for help. Then one of the men hit the 17-year-old employee with an unknown object in the back of his head. The 16-year-old employee was carrying a concealed firearm, and he shot at the truck as it drove away. When officers arrived, everyone had left the scene. The 17-year-old was later treated for minor injuries at a Lewisville hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

On Dec. 5, Bradley Hayes, 56, of Flower Mound was struck by a vehicle while walking near the intersection of FM 1171 and River Walk Drive. He died of blunt force injuries at the hospital on Dec. 8. No charges were filed against the driver.

On Dec. 7 at 9:35 p.m., a man reported that someone stole his white Dodge Charger from the 900 block of FM 2499. The victim still had the keys, and there was a small amount of glass left where the car had been.