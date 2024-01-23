Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our January 2024 print issue.

Charlie Blue Therapy, offering child, adolescent and family counseling, is now open at 3370 Long Prairie Rd., #550, Flower Mound.

The Cheesecake Factory restaurant is now open at 4100 Deer Creek, #110, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Cloud 9 Salon and Spa is now open in its new building near Marty B’s at 2660 FM 407 E., Bartonville.

Arcade 92, offering arcade and console games along with a restaurant and bar, is now open at 801 International Pkwy., #580, Flower Mound.

Bazooka Charlie’s Barber Co. is now open in Lantana Town Center at 3000 FM 407, #400, Bartonville

Ramen Akira, a Japanese restaurant chain, is now open at 2600 Lakeside Pkwy., Flower Mound.

Liberty Quest Counseling, providing individual, couples and family counseling, is now open at 2330 Justin Rd., #200, Highland Village.

Desi Chowrastha, a South Asian supermarket, is now open in Northlake Commons at 7901 Cleveland Gibbs, Northlake.

Parlor Doughnuts is now open at 1450 Long Prairie Rd., #110, Flower Mound

Taco Bell is now open at 8125 Gateway Drive, Argyle.

Razz Orthodontics is now open at 5401 Long Prairie Rd., #300, Flower Mound.

VanEllie’s Bakery, a bakery and ice cream shop, is now open in Northlake Commons, 1242 FM 407, #100, Northlake.

Kurogi Ramen & Sushi, a Japanese restaurant, is expected to open this month in the Harvest Neighborhood Shops by Slate at 1248 FM 407, #100, Northlake.

Boba Bar, serving boba tea, smoothies, slushes, and açaí bowls, is expected to open next month in Bowery Park at 2570 Justin Rd., #175, Highland Village.

Rocco’s Pizza & Pasta is expected to open next month in the old Swirl Bakery location at 3634 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

The Sweet Shop, offering a large candy selection, is expected to open next month in Bowery Park at 2570 Justin Rd., #125, Highland Village

Tim Hortons, a popular Canadian coffee and doughnut restaurant chain, is planning to open its first North Texas location in March at 440 North Hwy 121, Coppell.

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store is expected to open in March on FM 407 next to Rapid Med in Double Oak.

Mister O1 Pizza, a national restaurant chain, plans to open this spring at 4610 Long Prairie Rd., #220, Flower Mound.

Los Caminos Modern Mexican restaurant is under construction and is expected to open this fall at 880 International Pkwy., Flower Mound.

Sam’s Club announced last month that it plans to reopen its Grapevine location at 1701 West Hwy 114 in late 2024. The warehouse club has been closed since December 2022 due to tornado damage.

Wing Stop has signed a lease for a 1,400 square-feet restaurant in Lantana Town Center Phase II on FM 407 in Bartonville near Dutch Bros Coffee. An opening date has not been announced.

Swig, a drive-thru specialty beverage chain, has signed a lease for a location in Lantana Town Center at FM 407 and Jeter Rd. in Bartonville. An opening date has not been announced.

Kretzschy’s Cajun BBQ closed its doors on Dec. 19 at 1301 FM 407, #103, Lewisville.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.