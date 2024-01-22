Monday, January 22, 2024
Lantana Chapter of National Charity League strives to serve locally

Natalie and Lauri Luckey

The Texas Lantana Chapter of National Charity League, the nation’s premier mother-daughter volunteer organization, is halfway through the service year and has already made a powerful impact on its community.

The Texas Lantana Chapter mother-daughter teams have volunteered nearly 3,000 philanthropy hours in the 2023-2024 service year and look forward to keeping up the strong pace of volunteerism in 2024, the organization said in a news release this month. Over the past seven months, the chapter has partnered with local groups and organizations such as Dogwood Estates, Tarrant Area Food Bank, UP Ministries and more. National organizations like Wreaths Across America and Operation Gratitude are also a part of the organization’s philanthropic partners, as they strive for a commitment to serve locally and beyond.

“Our organization continues to thrive by jumping in to help local philanthropies meet their needs, by being volunteers they can count on to serve,” said Texas Lantana Chapter Patroness Kim Reding. Kim and her daughter Ramey joined the Texas Lantana Chapter of NCL at its inception in 2016.

“I treasure the time spent with my daughter doing philanthropy work as part of NCL,” said Lauri Luckey, who joined with her daughter Natalie in 2020 and both have served in board positions. “We joined the chapter four years ago and have enjoyed watching the chapter grow and thrive and am especially grateful for the leadership opportunities it provides my daughter every year.”

