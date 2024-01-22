Monday, January 22, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Argyle Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
24

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 1, a woman claimed that she donated money to the WinRed campaign, a Republican party fundraising organization, and has since been scammed out of $30,000. She continued to receive calls from the people she believes are scamming her.

On Dec. 1 at 11:09 p.m., a caller reported that they had heard about recent construction thefts and they could see multiple male subjects on the second floor of a building under construction next to CVS.

On Dec. 4 at 6:13 p.m., a resident on FM 407 reported that someone in a vehicle drove by and hit their trash can and mailbox, damaging the mailbox and scattering trash on the ground.

On Dec. 4 at 1 a.m., a resident on Chisholm Trail reported that a neighbor’s dog has been barking for an hour. An officer parked in front of the caller’s house for five minutes and didn’t hear a whimper.

On Dec. 4, a resident reported she sent money through Facebook to someone she thought was an old friend for French bulldogs, but the so-called friend didn’t show up to meet with her and then doggedly asked for more moola.

On Dec. 5 at 9 p.m., a resident reported a suspicious vehicle sitting on Harpole Road for 15 minutes. A responding officer found two females sitting in the car, talking, and they were parked close to one of their homes.

On Dec. 6, a resident on Primrose Court reported that they were in their backyard when four neighboring dogs came into the yard through the open gate, attacked their chihuahua and dragged it into the woods.

On Dec. 12, police were called to CVS because a customer was upset in the drive-thru. No confirmation that the customer was just mad about waiting for their receipt to be printed.

On Dec. 20, a resident on Pioneer Circle reported hearing gunshots nearby. An officer located the culprit who said “they had caught a coyote that has been a nuisance to their livestock and dispatched it with a .22.” The officer informed the resident of the town law against firing guns, and the resident said they would not do it again.

Previous article
What businesses do you want in Flower Mound? Town staff wants to know
Next article
Lantana Chapter of National Charity League strives to serve locally
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.