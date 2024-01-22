Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 1, a woman claimed that she donated money to the WinRed campaign, a Republican party fundraising organization, and has since been scammed out of $30,000. She continued to receive calls from the people she believes are scamming her.

On Dec. 1 at 11:09 p.m., a caller reported that they had heard about recent construction thefts and they could see multiple male subjects on the second floor of a building under construction next to CVS.

On Dec. 4 at 6:13 p.m., a resident on FM 407 reported that someone in a vehicle drove by and hit their trash can and mailbox, damaging the mailbox and scattering trash on the ground.

On Dec. 4 at 1 a.m., a resident on Chisholm Trail reported that a neighbor’s dog has been barking for an hour. An officer parked in front of the caller’s house for five minutes and didn’t hear a whimper.

On Dec. 4, a resident reported she sent money through Facebook to someone she thought was an old friend for French bulldogs, but the so-called friend didn’t show up to meet with her and then doggedly asked for more moola.

On Dec. 5 at 9 p.m., a resident reported a suspicious vehicle sitting on Harpole Road for 15 minutes. A responding officer found two females sitting in the car, talking, and they were parked close to one of their homes.

On Dec. 6, a resident on Primrose Court reported that they were in their backyard when four neighboring dogs came into the yard through the open gate, attacked their chihuahua and dragged it into the woods.

On Dec. 12, police were called to CVS because a customer was upset in the drive-thru. No confirmation that the customer was just mad about waiting for their receipt to be printed.

On Dec. 20, a resident on Pioneer Circle reported hearing gunshots nearby. An officer located the culprit who said “they had caught a coyote that has been a nuisance to their livestock and dispatched it with a .22.” The officer informed the resident of the town law against firing guns, and the resident said they would not do it again.