Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Northwest ISD names principal of new elementary school near Justin

By Mark Smith
Carrie Pierce, photo courtesy of Northwest ISD

Carrie Pierce, current principal of Lizzie Curtis Elementary School, will lead Alan & Andra Perrin Elementary School in its inaugural year, Northwest ISD announced Monday.

The opening of Perrin Elementary School will mark Pierce’s second instance of welcoming students and families to a newly built school, as she has served as principal of Curtis Elementary School — located in far north Fort Worth — since its opening in 2018, according to a Northwest ISD news release. In addition to serving as principal of Curtis, Pierce previously served as principal of Hatfield Elementary School, and she has served as a teacher or administrator at four additional Northwest ISD elementary schools.

Throughout her career, including the past 19 years at Northwest ISD, Pierce has garnered a reputation as a caring and thoughtful leader who builds lasting bonds with her community, according to the district. She will soon begin the work of hiring teachers and support staff for her new school, the district’s 23rd elementary campus. Pierce earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in elementary education, both from the University of New Mexico.

“I’m thrilled to serve the Perrin Elementary School community in the heart of Northwest ISD, and I look forward to working with our students and staff to establish traditions that will be passed down for generations,” Pierce said. “The namesakes of our school left a mark in our school district, and I look forward to honoring their legacy further.”

Perrin Elementary School will open in August in Wildflower Ranch, a master-planned community near Hwy 114. The school is named after longtime educators Alan and Andra Perrin, who combined to serve Northwest ISD families for 50 years. Alan Perrin served as a teacher and coach at Northwest High School, while Andra Perrin served students as both a teacher and principal at the elementary level.

Though she will begin planning activities for Perrin immediately, Pierce will continue to serve as the principal of Curtis for the remainder of the school year. Families of students who will attend Perrin can expect to receive communication from Pierce in the coming weeks regarding the opening of their new school.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

