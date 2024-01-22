Monday, January 22, 2024
What businesses do you want in Flower Mound? Town staff want to know

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The town of Flower Mound will host a public meeting this month where residents will be able to discuss the types of businesses they want to see in the community.

The town said in a news release over the weekend that it is “working on creating an economic development strategic plan, which will serve as a blueprint for guiding how we help drive long-term economic vitality in the region.”

“The town has engaged consulting firm TIP Strategies to assist in creating the plan, and as part of the planning process, we are seeking input from the community,” the town said in a statement.

The town announced that it will host a public meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Fire Station No. 1, 3911 South Broadway Ave. Residents will be able to learn more about the strategic planning process and let staff know what types of businesses and economic drivers they’d like to see in Flower Mound. This feedback “will help inform the town’s strategies for attracting and retaining talent, enhancing quality of place, and expanding the business base.”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

