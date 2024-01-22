Improvements coming to Flower Mound park

Several improvements are coming soon to one of Flower Mound’s parks.

The town of Flower Mound announced over the weekend that work is expected to begin this month on Tealwood Oaks Park, 1900 Tealwood Oaks Blvd. The improvements include installation of steel pedestrian bridges to replace the existing bridges, fabric shade structures near the playground, and picnic tables and benches, as well as drainage improvements and repairs to the existing trail throughout the park, according to a town news release.

The work is expected to take four to five months to complete. During this time, areas of the park will be required to close but will be clearly marked to allow the open areas of the park to continue to be used safely, according to the town.