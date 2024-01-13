Bitter cold arrives in Denton County, ice risk follows

Bundle up Denton County!

A Hard Freeze Warning, Wind Chill Advisory and Winter Weather Advisory go into effect on Sunday as an Arctic cold front blows through.

We are expecting sub-freezing temperatures in Denton County as low as 8 above zero by Sunday morning, with wind chills as low as 5 below zero, according to the National Weather Service office in Ft. Worth.

A mix of mainly light sleet and freezing rain is expected starting Sunday afternoon on and off through midday Monday. Snow will be more likely northeast of the Metroplex, forecasters said.

The Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory run from midnight to 10 a.m. Sunday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon Sunday to noon Monday.

The weather service says to plan on slippery road conditions. Elevated roads and bridges will be most susceptible to the ice. The frigid wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Damage to plumbing is possible if pipes are not properly drained or insulated.

