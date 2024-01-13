Saturday, January 13, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Gardening: How to force bulbs indoors

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
9

By Sharrie Eli, Master Gardener

If you’re thinking of “forcing” bulbs indoors for the winter season, now is the time to get started.

If you would like to grow amaryllis or paperwhites, forcing is not necessary as these bulbs do not need be chilled. Plant them now in a container with soil (no drain hole needed). Place them in bright, indirect light.

If you are sensitive to fragrance then grow Amaryllis as they have no scent. For fragrant indoor flowers, then Paperwhites (a type of narcissus) and hyacinths will give you great fragrance. One variety of narcissus, Ziva, is known to be divisive. Around 50 percent of people enjoy the scent while 50 percent do not. If you do not care for Ziva than experiment and try other narcissus, like Avalanche, Grand Soleil d’Or, Winter Sun, Ariel or Erlicheer.

Hyacinths are fun to grow but need a chilling period to grow indoors. Refrigerate for 12 weeks in a paper bag, away from apples, pears, and bananas, and then pot in soil or in a hyacinth vase with water. The water should be below the bulb, not touching the root. Handle hyacinth bulbs with gloves as they contain calcium oxalate which is a skin irritant.

Top the soil of your plantings with colored glass, rocks, moss, or fine gravel. When planting the taller-growing amaryllis and narcissus, use a stake for your plant. Use a dowel rod painted dark green or even an interesting stick that you have found in your yard. Tie the plant(s) to your stake with a pretty ribbon, twine, or coated wire.

If you are shopping online, some popular colors may be sold out. Look for bargains on the remaining colors. For next year, shop early. Make a note in your phone or on your calendar to shop for bulbs in August.

Happy Gardening!

Previous article
Ninja Warrior Style Obstacle Courses: New to the Summer Olympic Games
Next article
Bitter cold arrives in Denton County, ice risk follows
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.