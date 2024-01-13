Gardening: How to force bulbs indoors

By Sharrie Eli, Master Gardener

If you’re thinking of “forcing” bulbs indoors for the winter season, now is the time to get started.

If you would like to grow amaryllis or paperwhites, forcing is not necessary as these bulbs do not need be chilled. Plant them now in a container with soil (no drain hole needed). Place them in bright, indirect light.

If you are sensitive to fragrance then grow Amaryllis as they have no scent. For fragrant indoor flowers, then Paperwhites (a type of narcissus) and hyacinths will give you great fragrance. One variety of narcissus, Ziva, is known to be divisive. Around 50 percent of people enjoy the scent while 50 percent do not. If you do not care for Ziva than experiment and try other narcissus, like Avalanche, Grand Soleil d’Or, Winter Sun, Ariel or Erlicheer.

Hyacinths are fun to grow but need a chilling period to grow indoors. Refrigerate for 12 weeks in a paper bag, away from apples, pears, and bananas, and then pot in soil or in a hyacinth vase with water. The water should be below the bulb, not touching the root. Handle hyacinth bulbs with gloves as they contain calcium oxalate which is a skin irritant.

Top the soil of your plantings with colored glass, rocks, moss, or fine gravel. When planting the taller-growing amaryllis and narcissus, use a stake for your plant. Use a dowel rod painted dark green or even an interesting stick that you have found in your yard. Tie the plant(s) to your stake with a pretty ribbon, twine, or coated wire.

If you are shopping online, some popular colors may be sold out. Look for bargains on the remaining colors. For next year, shop early. Make a note in your phone or on your calendar to shop for bulbs in August.

Happy Gardening!