Ninja Warrior Style Obstacle Courses: New to the Summer Olympic Games

By Coach Mike Winburn

The Summer Olympic Games have always been a platform for showcasing the pinnacle of human athleticism and skill. From track and field to swimming, gymnastics to weightlifting, the Olympics have continuously evolved to include new sports and disciplines. In recent years, there has been a growing demand for the inclusion of ninja warrior style obstacle courses in the prestigious event.

On October 16, 2023, the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially announced that the obstacle course event will be included in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The obstacle course will become one of the five sports in the modern pentathlon.

Ninja warrior style obstacle courses have gained immense popularity worldwide, thanks to the hit television show “American Ninja Warrior” and its international counterparts. These courses test athletes’ strength, agility, endurance, and mental fortitude as they navigate through a series of challenging obstacles. From scaling towering walls to swinging across treacherous gaps, these courses push competitors to their limits, captivating audiences with their incredible displays of athleticism.

Right here in Flower Mound, Win Kids began Ninja Warrior Training for children in 2016 and in 2019, expanded the program and created the world-class Ninja Training Center inside Win Kids. Win Kids is on the cutting edge of this incredible emerging sport and trains young athletes for all levels of involvement. Win Kids will hold its next children’s Ninja Warrior Tournament this February.

To prepare for the upcoming January Semester, Win Kids has just completed a nationwide search for three new Ninja Lead Coaches that will be added to the training center. Please help us welcome these Role Model Ninja Warrior Instructors that will be leading our students and our program into the future:

COACH FRANK – Frank served as a Marine for eight years, dedicating himself to serving his country. After his military service, Frank embarked on an extraordinary adventure, traveling the world performing. His skills and talents even led him to compete on American Ninja Warrior in both season 9 and 10, showcasing his remarkable physical abilities. Frank has generously shared his expertise by coaching aspiring athletes for six years in the American Ninja Warrior community, particularly focusing on training kids. His dedication to helping others achieve their goals is truly inspiring.

COACH KAYLA – Kayla is a Graduating Senior at the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Health Science Rehabilitation. She is a Division 1 Athlete on the Swim and Diving Team and has a lifelong commitment to fitness and athletics. Incredibly, she began her Gymnastics training at Win Kids at age 4 and ended up achieving competitive Level 8 before transitioning to Springboard Diving at age 13. She is also a Wake Surfer, Diving Coach, Equine Therapy Volunteer, Early Childhood Intern, Honors & Dean’s List student and an overall extremely kid-loving person that is very excited about joining the Win Kids Ninja Coaching Team!

COACH BOBBY – Bobby is an experienced Stuntman, Stunt Coordinator, Stunt Actor and Coach. He has a passion for action-packed entertainment, cinematic fight choreography, and sharing his love for making great Television and Cinema. Bobby has trained and coached young athletes in various sports that make him a perfect fit for WK Ninja Warriors – Parkour, Freerunning, Martial Arts (Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, Muay Thai), Swimming and Gymnastics that has enabled him to perform high-flying stunts and acrobatics with ease.

We are very excited about the new WK Ninja Warrior Coaching Team. Win Kids Ninja Warrior Program will continue to be a top-notch experience for children and aligns with the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect. Children experience camaraderie, mutual respect and the overcoming of obstacles that help teach the Olympic spirit of determination and perseverance.

Win Kids is thrilled that the Ninja style obstacle courses will become part of the Olympic experience. As the Olympics continue to evolve, embracing new sports and disciplines, it is only fitting that ninja warrior style obstacle courses find their place among the world’s greatest athletic competitions. We are now accepting new Memberships for the 2024 Season of classes for children ages 3–14. Call 972-355-9988 or visit www.winkids.net.

