Harvest Happenings – January 2024

Happy New Year! We are excited for this new year and the fun memories that will be created. From Dueling Pianos, Peppa the Pig to Glow Bingo and Family Glow Night, we have a full month of amazing events just for our residents. There is something for everyone!

We are also excited to see our new parks come to life! At the end of last year, we opened three new amenities: Mini-Town Park, Barn Park, and The Dock.

At our new Mini-Town Park, you step into a world of imagination and adventure. This western town is filled with exciting attractions, like a jail with a daring escape window and zip line, a bank, and a general store. Don’t forget to visit the replica Farmhouse and Coffee and Treasures and pretend to be a barista!

Next up, is the Barn Park. This charming park is home to fun barn animals and stables, a playground, climbing structures, and open green spaces. Let the little ones explore tunnels, conquer slides and pedal their way along the bike path.

Lastly, a new pond and The Dock. Relax in Adirondack chairs and the scenic views. You can also take a kayak out and paddle into the sunset.

We are so excited for these amenities and the fun, unique programming to bring it all to life!