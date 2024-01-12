Eads: Denton County prepared for winter weather

As the Emergency Management Director for Denton County, I faithfully execute my duties to the best of my ability to ensure the needs of the county are being met.

In Denton County, we have demonstrated many times how critical communication can be during major storms or incidents. We are fortunate that our communities, schools, utility companies, weather service, and others understand the importance of sharing information and resources to ensure your needs are being addressed quickly and efficiently.

With winter weather heading our way this weekend, we are already working with our partners across Denton County – from the National Weather Service to schools, cities and our utilities to ensure everyone is prepared from the upcoming inclement weather.

Forecasts are currently predicting a strong push of arctic air will move into our region, dropping temperatures to single digits with wind chills at zero and below. Temperatures this cold can cause harm to people, pets, pipes, plants, and pools, not to mention water, electricity, wastewater, and other systems on which we all depend.

While we are not certain of the potential for wintry mix (ice or snow), early signs indicate it is an increasing possibility and one for which we should all prepare.

To be proactive, I asked our Office of Emergency Management to schedule the first winter weather meeting this Friday morning. This enables us to receive the latest available information specific to Denton County and determine what resources may be needed when the wintry weather arrives. All of this is to ensure that you, our Denton County residents, have the latest information available and know that everyone is working together on your behalf.

Be sure to stay tuned to weather updates on our Denton County Facebook page and to sign up for emergency notifications from Denton County and your community on our website