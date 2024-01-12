Saturday, January 13, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Eads: Denton County prepared for winter weather

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
33
Denton County Judge Andy Eads

As the Emergency Management Director for Denton County, I faithfully execute my duties to the best of my ability to ensure the needs of the county are being met.

In Denton County, we have demonstrated many times how critical communication can be during major storms or incidents. We are fortunate that our communities, schools, utility companies, weather service, and others understand the importance of sharing information and resources to ensure your needs are being addressed quickly and efficiently.

With winter weather heading our way this weekend, we are already working with our partners across Denton County – from the National Weather Service to schools, cities and our utilities to ensure everyone is prepared from the upcoming inclement weather.

Forecasts are currently predicting a strong push of arctic air will move into our region, dropping temperatures to single digits with wind chills at zero and below. Temperatures this cold can cause harm to people, pets, pipes, plants, and pools, not to mention water, electricity, wastewater, and other systems on which we all depend.

While we are not certain of the potential for wintry mix (ice or snow), early signs indicate it is an increasing possibility and one for which we should all prepare.

To be proactive, I asked our Office of Emergency Management to schedule the first winter weather meeting this Friday morning. This enables us to receive the latest available information specific to Denton County and determine what resources may be needed when the wintry weather arrives. All of this is to ensure that you, our Denton County residents, have the latest information available and know that everyone is working together on your behalf.

Be sure to stay tuned to weather updates on our Denton County Facebook page and to sign up for emergency notifications from Denton County and your community on our website

Previous article
News from Double Oak Town Hall – January 2024
Next article
Harvest Happenings – January 2024
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.