Flower Mound ranks as safest small city in Texas

Flower Mound is the safest small city in Texas, according to a new study from MoneyGeek, a personal finance website.

MoneyGeek researchers analyzed data on violent and property crime and the FBI’s 2022 crime statistics for cities and towns with populations between 30,000-100,000 residents, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The town ranked No. 46 in the United States, the highest ranking Texas municipality with a crime cost per capita of $136.

