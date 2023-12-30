Firefighters put out Northlake house fire

Firefighters with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 on Saturday afternoon extinguished a fire that caused significant damage to a Northlake home.

Crews were dispatched at 4:38 p.m. to the fire at a home in the 1600 block of Rachel Street in Pecan Square, according to a news release from the ESD. Upon arrival, firefighters found the garage was fully involved and they began a fast attack. They also soon found that the lone occupant of the home had evacuated safely, and they rescued their dog from the backyard.

The fire was brought under control at 5:08 p.m., according to the ESD. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Significant fire damage was reported in the home’s garage and attic.

The Justin, Denton, Flower Mound and Lake Cities fire departments provided assistance during the incident, as did the Northlake and Justin police departments and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.