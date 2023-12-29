Friday, December 29, 2023
Crime Stoppers offer reward for help with Flower Mound B&E

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Images courtesy of Denton County Crime Stoppers

Denton County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that law enforcement is seeking information from the public about a deadly conduct investigation at a Flower Mound warehouse.

During the early morning hours of Dec. 19, multiple suspects fired a gun into the CTDI warehouse at 701 Lakeside Parkway, which was occupied at the time, according to a news bulletin. The suspects then forcibly entered the building and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of cellular devices.

The suspects wore mostly black, and one wore a pair of unique shoes. They drove an early-model Ford Focus and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Leneckus at 972-874-3391 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the incident, according to the news bulletin. Tips can be submitted at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.

