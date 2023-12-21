Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

From Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, three victims reported a catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle parked at Marcus High School.

On Oct. 6 at 10 a.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Homestead Street where they found an unoccupied SUV that had struck two parked vehicles. Police soon located the driver a few blocks away and arrested the 53-year-old woman for striking unattended vehicles.

On Oct. 10 at 1:37 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Long Prairie Road and arrested the driver, a 35-year-old man, on an outstanding warrant. Police also found cocaine in his possession, as well as plastic baggies, a second cell phone and a portable digital scale. One of the bags of cocaine was partially torn and submerged in a liquid, in an attempt to make the substance undetectable. He was arrested on suspicion of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

On Oct. 12, a 39-year-old woman was arrested in the 3400 block of Faulkner Drive after she allegedly struck someone with a golf club. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.